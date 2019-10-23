Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission member calls homosexuality ‘mental illness,’ ‘abomination’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission is under fire for hateful comments he made on Facebook against the gay and transgender community.

Commissioner LaKendrick Coburn El was appointed to the VBHRC this year, and attended his first Human Rights Commission meeting in May 2019, according to Hampton Roads Pride.

Using the name “Kenick El,” El made homophobic and transphobic comments on Facebook October 21, including that same-sex attraction “is a mental illness and should be treated as such,” that it is “an abomination to the human race” and that it will lead to the extinction of humanity.

He also claimed that the use of public restrooms by transgender people places children at risk of harm through sexual predation.

On his Facebook page, El called these his own “personal views,” saying that they did not reflect his work as a commissioner.

In a statement, the Board of Directors of Hampton Roads Pride said that while it recognizes the right to practice beliefs and express opinions, “the fact that the Commissioner chose to publicly and repeatedly express the statements above in a manner which has the potential to incite discrimination is not without consequence.”

The statement did not request El’s resignation, but called into question El’s fitness to serve effectively on the VBHRC.

In response to El’s comments, the Board of Directors of Hampton Roads Pride requested that VBHRC do the following: