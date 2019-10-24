× Days could be numbered for YMCA in Norfolk Community, press conference scheduled

NORFOLK, Va- Brenda Gibbs literally wipes the sweat from her face as she runs through the halls of the William A. Hunton YMCA, a woman who wears several hats.

“These children mean everything to me,” said Gibbs. “I grew up poor, had it not been for the YMCA I went to, I wouldn’t have known what to do.”

Her YMCA’s days could be number. Established in 1875, it is situated in the midst of Tidewater Gardens public housing in Norfolk. Gibbs says more than 300 low income families rely on its services, daycare and meals each day.

“These kids are worried about whats going to happen in the future, who will there friends be, what school will they go to,” expressed Gibbs.

Gibbs says the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority has told them the facility could soon be condemned or re-purposed as part of the city’s St. Paul’s Revitalization project.

“We have been told by the city we will be one of the last buildings, last providers to leave what we don’t know what will happen after that.

Several Norfolk businesses, YMCA board members and civic leaders plan to hold a press conference at 3 p.m Thursday at 1139 Charlotte Street to discuss the YMCA’s future.

“When you revitalize a community you wipe away their history their memories,” stated Gibbs. “Our children form friendships when they are little these friendships go on through a lifetime, now we are talking about disrupting that.”

Gibbs says not only is the future unknown, but the YMCA is in serious financial debt.

“We are very fragile, we don’t have multi-million dollar donors, we raise 1,500 dollars at a fundraiser and we are happy,” said Gibbs.” “We are the they in this low income community that is trying to make it better, turn it around, but it takes money.”

As the clock ticks forward and the unknown looms, Gibbs is desperate for a glimmer of hope, so the children in her community can continue to get the assistance they need.

“I would say, help us so we can help our kids, we want to assure them we will be there for them but how can we do that when we don’t know.”