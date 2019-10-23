Vice President Pence to headline campaign rally in Virginia Beach on November 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A day after speaking to News 3 about his plans to campaign in Virginia, Vice President Mike Pence has been confirmed to make an appearance in Virginia Beach ahead of Election Day.
On Wednesday, the Republican State Leadership Committee announced Pence will be headlining their “Get Out the Vote” rally in Virginia Beach at Kempsville Middle School located on Saturday, November 2 from 2-4 p.m.
On October 18, Democratic presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought her message of “Dream Big Fight Hard” to Norfolk on Friday for a Town Hall at ODU’s Chartway Arena.
Kempsville Middle School is located at 860 Churchill Drive.
Space will be limited. Click here to RSVP and to see a list of prohibited items.