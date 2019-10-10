Watch: Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren in Norfolk for town hall

Posted 4:59 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, October 18, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - Presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought her message of "Dream Big Fight Hard" to Norfolk on Friday for a Town Hall at ODU's Chartway Arena.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

About 4,000 people heard her stump speech, touching on her background and the need for "structural change."

Related: Rep. Elaine Luria hears from residents, talks impeachment inquiry at Virginia Beach town hall 

Warren is climbing in the polls and is now considered to be a front runner for the Democratic nomination. She says her plan would build up the middle class, but would levy more taxes on the wealthy.

"When government works for a top few, that is corruption and we need to call it out for what it is," she said.

Warren touched on upcoming elections in Virginia, but in an answer to a question about a reason for her visit - stuck to her own campaign. "I want to get out and talk face-to-face with as many Americans as I can and that's what these Town Halls are all about," she said.

Among the crowd, there are some who told News 3 Warren should be the nominee. Others, though, said they are still making up their minds. "I'm still making up my mind. I have a top few," said Katie Hardy from Chesapeake.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg also made a stop in Hampton Roads in September to campaign with local candidates in a canvass launch.

Click here for more of our political coverage.

Google Map for coordinates 36.884190 by -76.301309.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.