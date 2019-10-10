Watch: Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren in Norfolk for town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought her message of "Dream Big Fight Hard" to Norfolk on Friday for a Town Hall at ODU's Chartway Arena.

About 4,000 people heard her stump speech, touching on her background and the need for "structural change."

Warren is climbing in the polls and is now considered to be a front runner for the Democratic nomination. She says her plan would build up the middle class, but would levy more taxes on the wealthy.

"When government works for a top few, that is corruption and we need to call it out for what it is," she said.

Warren touched on upcoming elections in Virginia, but in an answer to a question about a reason for her visit - stuck to her own campaign. "I want to get out and talk face-to-face with as many Americans as I can and that's what these Town Halls are all about," she said.

Among the crowd, there are some who told News 3 Warren should be the nominee. Others, though, said they are still making up their minds. "I'm still making up my mind. I have a top few," said Katie Hardy from Chesapeake.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg also made a stop in Hampton Roads in September to campaign with local candidates in a canvass launch.

