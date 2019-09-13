Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to campaign with local candidates in Norfolk

Posted 9:42 pm, September 13, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Presidential hopeful and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg will be in town this weekend.

Photo: Phil For Virginia

Buttigieg, known as “Mayor Pete,” will join Democratic House of Delegates candidate Phil Hernandez and Virginia State Senator Lynwood Lewis to campaign with both candidates in a canvass launch.

The launch will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 at 1150 E. Little Creek Road, Suite 2013 in Norfolk. It is hosted by the Democratic Party.

Related: Virginia’s Don Beyer gives Pete Buttigieg first congressional endorsement

Every seat in the state Senate and House of Delegates is up for election in November.

Click here for more information about the event.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.915443 by -76.239493.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.