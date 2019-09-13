Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to campaign with local candidates in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Presidential hopeful and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg will be in town this weekend.

Buttigieg, known as “Mayor Pete,” will join Democratic House of Delegates candidate Phil Hernandez and Virginia State Senator Lynwood Lewis to campaign with both candidates in a canvass launch.

The launch will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 at 1150 E. Little Creek Road, Suite 2013 in Norfolk. It is hosted by the Democratic Party.

Every seat in the state Senate and House of Delegates is up for election in November.

