Norfolk man charged with second-degree murder in twin brother’s homicide

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives in Norfolk have arrested a man after the Medical Examiner ruled an undetermined death as a homicide.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received a call to the 6500 block of N. Military Highway for a cardiac arrest.

Medics arrived to find 47-year-old Larry Matruski unresponsive inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Matruski died from blunt force trauma.

As a result, detectives have charged Matruski's twin brother, 47-year-old Sean Matruski, with second-degree murder.

Rebecca Johnson says Sean lived with his brother Larry and never appeared to be violent or aggressive.

"You wouldn’t expect that from Sean Because he’s quiet he’s reserved."

Johnson says the surprised she didn’t hear any arguing overnight coming from across the hall at the brothers’ apartment.

Johnson says she and Larry would often take smoke breaks together and talk for hours and the news of her friend’s death is still so shocking.

"He was a very good man. He would always speak to you, he’d help you out if you needed help and he was just a nice person," says Johnson.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.

Sean Matruski is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

