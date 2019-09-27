2 men arrested in connection with July double homicide in Norfolk

Posted 10:07 am, September 27, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department said Friday that it arrested two people in connection with the July shooting deaths of 23-year-old Tamian Davis and 29-year-old Markee Turner.

According to the department, the shooting originally happened July 25, 2019 at around 7:45 p.m. Dispatchers received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 6500 block of N. Military Highway, and when police arrived they found Davis and Turner inside a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men died from their injuries.

Police arrested Alphonzo L. Smith, 34, and Laquann C. Pooler, 23, Thursday in connection with the incident. Both men are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Smith was charged with two counts each of second-degree murder, robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Pooler was charged with accessory after the fact.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.