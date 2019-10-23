Norfolk man charged with second-degree murder in brother’s homicide

Posted 6:16 pm, October 23, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives in Norfolk have arrested a man after the Medical Examiner ruled an undetermined death as a homicide.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received a call to the 6500 block of N. Military Highway for a cardiac arrest.

Medics arrived to find 47-year-old Larry Matriski unresponsive inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Matriski died from blunt force trauma.

As a result, detectives have charged Matriski’s brother, 47-year-old Sean Matriski, with second-degree murder.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.

Sean Matriski is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.900387 by -76.226970.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.