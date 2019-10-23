× Homearama showcase house benefits Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office children’s leadership programs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On the surface, it’s the latest and greatest in home construction and design, but the Siesta Key Chesapeake House’s impact goes much deeper.

The 3,300 square foot home is on display at the 2019 Homearama, an local annual showcase for local home developers to show off their newest and best homes. This year’s homes are located in Chesapeake’s Culpepper Landing neighborhood and are open for viewing starting Friday, October 25.

East Coast Development Group is behind the Siesta Key Chesapeake House, which doubles as a charity home, meaning proceeds from its sale will help a local cause.

This year, it’s the Chesapeake Sheriff’s “Children Today, Leaders Tomorrow“. CTLT includes a number of programs that focus on mentoring city children and teaching them to be leaders, while gaining college scholarships. It also hosts a number of children’s camps.

“It’ll have a huge impact. We spend a lot of time doing fundraising and we want to spend more time with the children,” said Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan told News 3 in July when the home broke ground.

Developers Joe and Audra Benton joined the sheriff for the groundbreaking.

“We are so ecstatic to be able to give back to the community and give back to kids,” developer Joe Benton told News 3 in July when the home broke ground.

Three months later, the home, which is located at 916 Olmstead Street, is finished and ready to catch the eye of people looking for the best in home building.

Homearama runs from October 25 to November 10 and is open to the public.