Charity house to raise money for Chesapeake Sheriff's Office children's program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A home under construction in Chesapeake’s Deep Creek area is expected to raise thousands of dollars for Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan’s children’s programs.

The home, located at 916 Olmstead Street, broke ground July 3 and will be part of the HomeaRama event; a yearly display of the latest in home construction, design, furnishings and technological innovations.

East Coast Development Group is building the home and decided to designate their submission as a ‘charity house’, meaning all profits from the eventual sale will go towards a good cause. In this case, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Children Today Leaders Tomorrow.

CTLT includes a number of programs that focus on mentoring city children and teaching them to be leaders, while gaining college scholarships. It also hosts a number of children’s camps.

“We are so ecstatic to be able to give back to the community and give back to kids. We’ve been excited about this for about 3 months now. We are so blessed. We’re hoping to be able to raise thousands of dollars to be able to do this,” said Joseph Benton, Owner of East Coast Development Group.

Benton says the home his company is building will be worth around $450,000 and he’s hoping its sale will bring in anywhere from $40,000-$70,000 for CTLT.

“It’ll have a huge impact. We spend a lot of time doing fundraising and we want to spend more time with the children,” said Sheriff O’Sullivan. “To be able to get that amount of money in will increase everything we do exponentially.”

The home is located in the Culpepper Landing neighborhood. HomeaRama is scheduled for October.