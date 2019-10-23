Burglar smashes window, steals multiple electronics from Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – Inside a six-year-old’s bedroom, pieces of shattered glass are still scattered on the floor.

“I tried to clean up the damage as best I could to not traumatize him,” the child’s mother Lauren Whitney explained.

Whitney told News 3’s Brian Hill that a man broke into her Norfolk home Tuesday afternoon.

The burglary was caught on camera. Surveillance video captured the man walking inside her son’s bedroom with a blue laptop in hand right before he cut the camera.

“He took an older dell laptop. He took my brand new HP laptop. He took my son’s brand new Xbox One, and he took my security camera that was inside of this room,” Whitney detailed.

That Xbox she mentioned was a recent birthday gift for her son.

“He had been begging me for an Xbox. I finally got him one and he was so excited. And then to come home with him and see that it’s gone,” she described.

Their home is near the intersection of East Bayview Boulevard and Tidewater Drive.

“I was very disturbed,” she expressed.

Down on the floor, a brick remains in her son’s bedroom. Whitney said the suspect threw it through his window and that’s how the thief was able to gain entry into their home.

“He threw the brick straight through the middle of the window, so I think he put his arm up to unlock it and then pushed the window up,” Whitney explained.

In all, the man in the video got away with nearly $1,000 worth of items.

“My concern is that he’s still out there. And, I just want him found so that no one will not be a victim of this,” she mentioned.

Whitney has reported the burglary to police. She says they’ve collected evidence, like a container he was seen picking up.

If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.