Police investigating after armed robbery at gas station in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place in the city Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at the Murphy Oil located in the 1200 block of North Main Street and officials learned of the incident around 5:48 a.m.

Upon preliminary investigation, police determined that a black male suspect wearing a mask and a hoodie displayed a handgun and demanded money.

A robbery at the Sonic fast food stop on Main Street was also robbed by a masked robber just a day earlier. Police have not said if these two incidents are related.

The suspect fled on foot following the incident with an undetermined amount of money and cigarettes. There were no injuries. Surveillance video and pictures footage will be provided when they become available.

There are no further details at this time.