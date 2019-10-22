Police investigating after man in clown mask robs Suffolk fast food place, reports say

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that took late Monday evening.

The incident took place at the Sonic located in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Officials received word of the incident at 10:41 p.m.

Upon preliminary investigation, police say that a male subject wearing a hooded jacket and a clown mask covering his face entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded currency. Surveillance video will be provided once it becomes available.

The suspect fled on foot following the incident with an undetermined amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.

There are no further details at this time.