Police investigating after man in clown mask robs Suffolk fast food place, reports say

Posted 3:00 pm, October 22, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that took late Monday evening.

The incident took place at the Sonic located in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Officials received word of the incident at 10:41 p.m.

Upon preliminary investigation, police say that a male subject wearing a hooded jacket and a clown mask covering his face entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded currency. Surveillance video will be provided once it becomes available.

The suspect fled on foot following the incident with an undetermined amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.

There are no further details at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 36.751100 by -76.582375.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.