People Taking Action: Local breast cancer survivor surprised with award at Bra-ha-ha fundraising event!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Bra-ha-ha Auction and Awards Show is not only a remarkable display of elaborately decorated bras - it's also a major fundraiser for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare in the fight against breast cancer to help provide free breast screenings for uninsured and underinsured women.

One of the volunteers who helps make it happen is breast cancer survivor Teresa Davis.

"I think so many people did things for me when I was diagnosed. It's been almost 12 years; it was important to give back," she shared. "It felt good to give back. It was a positive thing and made me stronger."

Over the years, she has worn many hats for the Bra-ha-ha. For the recent one last Friday, she was helping with the bra-maker committee, which included getting younger people to take part.

That, she believes, is a teachable moment.

"Look at the schools that are involved this year; the young women, young men making bras. They're going to be so much more aware than my generation was of what they need to take care of for their health."

Now, not only does Teresa play a pivotal role for the Bra-ha-ha event - she also leads a breast cancer support group once a month at the Lifestyle Center at Chesapeake Regional. When Teresa first started going the group during her recovery, she met Darlene Garmon, a fellow breast cancer survivor.

"She's a wonderful friend. I can't say enough about her. She's done so much for our group. She's just a perfect example of a person that gives back as a survivor to help others, so we love her."

Teresa stresses that she benefits from the group.

"It gives you something back. You meet so many survivors - so many positive people - and that energizes me."

And the support group she leads takes part in activities like holding bake sales, raising money to help fund various breast care services.

So, for all those reasons News 3 presented Teresa with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Teresa was very grateful for the recognition, reiterating how much she gets out of it and encourages other breast cancer survivors to get involved.

"You're going to feel good getting involved. You're going to feel good giving back and especially for the women on the breast cancer journey, they're going to find a lot of camaraderie, a lot of sisterhood."

For more information on the free screenings, click here.

