2018 Bra-ha-ha winners announced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s 11th annual Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction took place Friday night at Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake Student Center.

This year, 90 bras in total were shown and nine were recognized, with categories such as Most Creative, Most Humorous, Best Craftmanship, Best Business or Organization, 13 & Under and Most Inspirational as well as first, second and third place.

All winners were chosen by a local panel of judges, including News 3’s Beverly Kidd, and modeled by breast cancer survivors at the end of the evening. The bras will stay on display at the student center until October 27.

A $1,000 check was presented to the first-place winner.

According to a release by Chesapeake Regional, the Bra-ha-ha has raised nearly one million dollars since it began 11 years ago. The funds it raises are used to provide breast health screenings to uninsured or under-insured community members and to fund advanced breast health technology.

To learn more about the event or make an appointment for a free mammogram, visit the Bra-ha-ha’s website here.