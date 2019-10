NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk said a 24-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries during a shooting in the 800 block of Lincoln Street.

When police arrived, officers reportedly found the woman suffering from her injuries, and were able to have medics respond and transport her to a hospital in the area.

No further information on the shooting has been released by the Norfolk Police Department.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.