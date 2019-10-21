Norfolk Public Schools on the search for new superintendent, district asks for residents’ input

NORFOLK, Va — Norfolk Public Schools is on the search for a new permanent superintendent following Melinda Boone’s resignation back in June. The district said it created an “inclusive” for the hiring of a new superintendent that involves parents, students, and staff.

At the time it was not known what the reason for her resignation was and the district started searching for her replacement. Dr. Sharon Byrdsong was named as her temporary replacement.

The first of several meetings is Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School, inside the school’s band room.

The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Norview High School. Students there will have the chance to share their thoughts during a forum at noon.

The third and final meeting will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Larchmont Elementary School.

For those who cannot attend any of the meetings, there is an online survey residents can fill out that ask questions such as qualities they believe candidates should posses and issues they would like to see candidates tackle. The same survey is also available in Spanish.

The meetings are coming during a time when parents are speaking out and questioning the district administration’s ability to handle issues plaguing the school district. One of those issues is the recent rodent infestation at Sherwood Elementary School.