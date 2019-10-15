Meeting gets heated after parents question school leaders about rodent infestation at Norfolk elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Parents of students at Sherwood Forest Elementary school filled the auditorium looking for answers. They say they weren't notified about a rodent infestation inside the school.

"The initial call was the robot called I got was that they had a rodent issue," said Karriem Hinnant. His child is in the 1st grade.

These are are pictures taken from inside the school showing things like a dead rodent and rat feces. Hinnant says he found out last week Thursday. Hinnant many parents say they panicked and took their children to the doctors. His son his okay but that's not the same story for other parents.

"They don't care that my child tested positive," says Brooke Goddard. She says her first grader is tested positive for asbestos. "I cried! My child is now going to have a life long struggle with breathing."

Over the weekend leaders say contractors also checked the air quality at the school.

"Based on the test results there are no problems with the air quality," said John Hazelette, the acting deputy superintendent of operations.

Some parents are calling for actions.

"I want the school to shut down," says Gooddard.

School board chair Dr. Noelle Gabriel says she admits that parents should've been informed about the infestation earlier but the school is safe.

"Based on the report it says the levels are safe for children and members to be here," said Dr. Gabriel

She says the school board will discuss the parents concerns at Wednesday's meeting with the superintendent.