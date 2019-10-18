Sunday of Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival canceled due to potential weather impacts

NORFOLK, Va. – Due to the forecasted weather impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, Sunday, October 20 of the 2019 Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival has been canceled.

According to a release by Norfolk Festevents, Saturday of the festival will continue as planned. All Sunday tasting tickets and general admission tickets will be honored at the gate on Saturday.

Sunday Reserved Table guests can email festevents@festevents.org to transfer their reserved table to Saturday while supplies last.

Any Sunday ticket holders unable to attend the festival on Saturday can either receive credit toward admission to the 2020 Spring or Fall Wine Festivals or receive a refund for the face value of the unused ticket by emailing festevents@festevents.org.

The “Cork and Fork” VIP Grand Tasting is also canceled. Ticket holders will be refunded.