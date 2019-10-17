Potential tropical depression may impact Virginia and Carolinas

The low pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico is getting better organized and will likely become a depression or even a storm later Thursday.

If it becomes a tropical storm, the name would be Nestor. Once the storm makes landfall late Friday or early Saturday it could get scooped up by the jet stream and accelerate through the Carolinas and Virginia late Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

Timing: Late Saturday, through Sunday afternoon. Impacts for us will be 1-2” of heavy rain and isolated spots (near the outer banks 3”+) and wind gusts between 25-30 mph (isolated 35+mph near coast) which are similar to the winds we have outside Thursday.

Thursday 11 a.m. update

Location: 22.4 N 95.7 W

Moving: North 8 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

