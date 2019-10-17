Potential tropical depression may impact Virginia and Carolinas

Posted 1:13 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, October 17, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

The low pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico is getting better organized and will likely become a depression or even a storm later Thursday.

If it becomes a tropical storm, the name would be Nestor. Once the storm makes landfall late Friday or early Saturday it could get scooped up by the jet stream and accelerate through the Carolinas and Virginia late Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

Timing: Late Saturday, through Sunday afternoon. Impacts for us will be 1-2” of heavy rain and isolated spots (near the outer banks 3”+) and wind gusts between 25-30 mph (isolated 35+mph near coast) which are similar to the winds we have outside Thursday.

Thursday 11 a.m. update

Location: 22.4 N 95.7 W

Moving: North 8 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.