Hampton homicide suspect arrested after police pursuit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A homicide suspect was arrested after a police chase Friday night.

Newport News Police said around 7 p.m., officers were contacted by the Hampton Police Division about a Hampton homicide suspect who was in Newport News. They said the suspect was believed to be in a stolen mini van.

After a short pursuit, police said the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The suspect ran, but was apprehended shortly afterward and is in custody, according to police.

The victim in the vehicle that was hit was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to police to be non life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the charges out of Hampton, additional charges out of Newport News are pending.

