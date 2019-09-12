Police searching for 2 suspects following deadly Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Department is searching for two men in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old Newport News man dead August 31.

Keith Berkley was shot and killed in the 700 block of Spruce Street at 4:26 p.m. August 31.  According to police, 27-year-old Jamar Shaheem Brown and 27-year-old Mark Edward Wilson II are both wanted in connection with the incident.

Both men have been charged with one count of murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in public.

If you know of either of the men’s whereabouts or can help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

