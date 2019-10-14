× Website created to show support of building Norfolk casino

NORFOLK, Va. – A website has been created in order to gain and show support of building the casino in Norfolk.

The creators of the ‘All In for Norfolk Casino‘ website states that, “There are people – in Norfolk and beyond – that are working to block the Norfolk resort and casino. Some have good intentions, and others are driven by their own financial interests.”

The intention of the website is to get others to join their list of people that show support of the casino and it’s opportunity to bring jobs, generate money for local schools, and become the leading tourist destination in Virginia.

During Norfolk’s City Council meeting on September 24, the council voted 7 to 1 in favor of a deal with the Pamunkey Native American Tribe to build a casino near Harbor Park.

Petitioners Ashley Barnett said at the meeting that she doesn’t think there have been enough public hearings, is concerned about public safety and thinks plans for a casino are moving too fast.

Supporters said this is a great deal for the city that would generate millions of dollars, bring economic development and jobs to the area. Several city council members gave reasons why they voted in favor for it and believe it would be a big win for the area.

If you’d like to check out the All In for Norfolk Casino website, click here.