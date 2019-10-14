ODU’s Verlander shows strong performance as Astros win against Yankees in Game 2 of ALCS

HOUSTON, Texas – He didn’t get the win, but former Old Dominion University pitcher and Houston Astro ace Justin Verlander gave his team a strong performance Sunday night to help squeeze by the Yankees 3-2 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), in extra innings.

Verlander gave up two runs and 5 hits over his 6.2 innings on the mound, with a two-run home run by Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the fourth inning being the only crucial mistake by the 15 seasons MLB veteran.

Verlander’s strong performance early would help the Astros stay close with the Yankees, leading to an 11th inning walk-off home by Houston shortstop Carlos Correa that was given up by the Yanks’ J.A. Happ. It was one of two home runs for the ‘Stros, with the first coming in the second inning.

“I think the power one through nine is prodigious, we all know that,” Verlander said about the Yankees lineup leading up to his start Sunday. “They have a bunch of different ways to hurt you. They have speed, they have guys that are really aggressive, they have guys that aren’t.

Josh James would pick up the win for Astros, who play the Yankees this Tuesday at 4:08 p.m. in New York City.

