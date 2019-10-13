WATCH: Former ODU ace Justin Verlander discusses starting Game 2 of the ALCS

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – In Sunday night’s Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, former Old Dominion ace takes the mound for the Houston Astros.

They look to pick up their first win of the series after losing to the New York Yankees Saturday night.

“I think the power one through nine is prodigious, we all know that,” Verlander said about the Yankees lineup. “They have a bunch of different ways to hurt you. They have speed, they have guys that are really aggressive, they have guys that aren’t.

“It’s just a good mix. You have to have a unique game plan for every single guy and you have to be able to adjust quickly, ‘cuz they do as well.”

