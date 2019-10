NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight, Thursday.

No further information has been released by officials on the shooting.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Rd. An adult male was found at the scene deceased. The call came in around 11:50 p.m. If you have any information, please #SubmitAtip @nfvacrimeline or https://t.co/IFxPVKEFHC. pic.twitter.com/Bew9l34doP — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 11, 2019