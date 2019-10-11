Family remembers a brother, son and father after fatal shooting in Norfolk

Posted 9:49 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, October 11, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - White burning candles form the letter “D” for Darryl “Ddai” Williams.

“My brother was gentle. He was loving. His smile was absolutely amazing,” says Williams’ older sister.

His family says his smile was contagious.

Darryl Williams Jr. (Photos courtesy of Williams' family)

“That smile there... that smile meant everything to us.”

His smile was taken away from them Thursday night. Norfolk Police say they found Williams’ body with multiple gunshot wounds on Princess Anne Road. 

He died at the scene.

“They took a brother. They took, more importantly, a son - more importantly, a father,” said his sister.

She tells News 3 that he has one child and another on the way.

“They will never be able to see or have their father in their life because someone decided to take his life.”

Police arrested and charged 22 year-old Juwan Jones with second-degree murder in connection with Williams' death.

“He had so many opportunities, and I just feel like someone with no conscience just took it.”

As the family remembers Williams with candles and balloons, they have some advice for others.

“Love on your loved one when you have the chance to. Don’t let death or situations to bring you close to your family.”

