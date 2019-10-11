How to remove your name from the Norfolk casino referendum petition

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk says it’s received a number of calls from people asking how they can remove their names from the petition to establish a referendum to overturn the ordinance for the Norfolk casino deal city council approved on September 24.

The website No Norfolk Casino is trying to gather the 4,000 signatures required within 30 days.

Anyone wishing to withdraw their name from the Petition for Referendum seeking repeal of the Norfolk Casino Ordinance may do so by printing and completing this form.

After you complete the form, you can submit it to either of these locations:

Office of the City Clerk – 1000 City Hall Building, 810 Union Street, Norfolk, Va. 23510

Clerk of the Norfolk Circuit Court – 150 St. Paul’s Boulevard, 7th Floor, Norfolk, Va. 23510

Blank forms may also be obtained and completed at both locations. You are asked to present a valid form of identification when submitting the form.

This information is also posted on the resort casino webpage here.

Download the News 3 app for updates.