Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter after killing his wife’s lover in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – A man pleaded guilty to killing his wife’s lover.

53-year-old Dusan Naumovic appeared in front of a judge in the Virginia Beach Courthouse on Wednesday.

New court documents give information about what unfolded the night of the shooting.

Dispatch received a call at 3:05 a.m. on March 2 for service in the 2400 block of Hunting Horn Way.

When police arrived, they found a man who was suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Vinicius Freire Carneiro of Virginia Beach.

During the investigation, Naumovic was detained for further questioning and was later arrested.

Warrants were obtained for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, but Wednesday he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Carneiro was visiting a woman he knew at her home on Hunting Horn Way for a sexual encounter.

Records reveal Naumovic went to bed in another room and set the alarm to the home.

The wife turned off the alarm and let Carneiro into their home, but soon after, Naumovic came into the room they were in with a gun, they state.

Documents indicate Naumovic waited for his wife to get out of the bed.

Related: Judge imposes 19-year sentence for Virginia Beach woman who murdered roommate in 2017

They state he first shot Carneiro in the leg. Carneiro begged for his life, saying, “Please, sir, don’t shoot – I have a daughter,” according to the documents.

Naumovic fired 11 rounds while he stood two and a half feet from the victim, who was naked and wrapped in a comforter.



The wife called 911 and performed CPR, but it was too late.

Naumovic was arrested and declined to speak to us from jail.

He is expected to be sentenced on February 19, 2020.