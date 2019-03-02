Man arrested after Virginia Beach shooting leaves one man dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested one suspect in connection with an early-Saturday morning shooting death.

Dispatch received a call at 3:05 a.m. for service in the 2400 block of Hunting Horn Way. When police arrived, they found an adult male who suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, 53-year-old Dusan Naumovic was detained for further questioning and was later arrested. Warrants were obtained for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Naumovic is currently being held on a no bond status in the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility.

This is a developing story.