Man arrested in Florida in connection with July bank robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division said that a man accused of robbing a bank in Hampton in July was arrested in Hillsborough County, Florida Thursday.

Oldric Vaughn, 35, was taken into custody without incident by a Florida-based U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and the Hampton Police Division, the department said.

Vaughn was wanted in connection with a robbery that took place July 9, 2019 at the BB&T Bank located in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive.

Investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, passed a note demanding money and then fled the bank on foot.