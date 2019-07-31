Hampton Police looking for suspect accused of robbing BB&T Bank

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton need help from the community to find a man accused of robbing a bank.

Oldric Vaughn (Photo: Hampton Police)

They’re looking for Oldric Vaughn, 35.  He’s wanted on charges of robbery, abduction and assault.

According to police, Vaughn went into a BB&T bank on Coliseum Drive July 9th and passed a note demanding money.

Police say he got the money and took off.

Vaughn is 6’3″ and 180 pounds.

If you know where he is, you can give a tip anonymously through Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

