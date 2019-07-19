Police looking for Hampton bank robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton have a suspect they are looking for in connection with the robbery of a BB&T bank in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive.

According to police, the suspect is 35-year-old Oldric Vaughn, who has a warrant filed against him for Robbery.

If you or anyone you know has information on his whereabouts or information that will assist police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com.

