‘He didn’t want anyone to cry’ Norfolk business owner honored after losing battle with cancer

NORFOLK, Va. - A dance extraordinaire, business owner and self-proclaimed jokester, Dorian Gramajo has been a staple in the Norfolk community for years.

"Dorian was the type of guy who smiled all the time, like he lived to make people happy," said his wife, Tracy.

After fighting for a tough six months, the father of five lost his battle with cancer.

But even from Heaven, he continues to make people smile.

"He absolutely loved to dance; it was his passion. Learning and teaching salsa was just - that is what his life was about," said Tracy.

On Thursday night, dozens of people showed up to his beloved business, the Mambo Room, to celebrate his life.

The evening carried special meaning because it was Dorian's birthday. He would have been 47 years old.

Per his orders, the night wasn't about tears. It was about living life fully until your last breath.

With a smile, Tracy said, "He didn't want anyone to cry. He didn't want anyone to come and have a sad funeral. He wanted everyone to have a good time."

That's exactly what happened. There was dancing, smiling and just having a genuine time.

One of his closest friends, dance partner and business partner Kianda Fiske, said, "He affected so many people because he really did just want to share life and want people to enjoy life and celebrate life and heal with whatever was going on with them."

So, even if you didn't know Dorian, you can learn from his spirit. His family and friends say to be kind and keep dancing.

To learn more about Dorian and help his family with medical expenses, you can donate here.