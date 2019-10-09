Redskins quarterback Case Keenum will reportedly start Sunday’s game against the Dolphins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The starting quarterback continues to change in Washington.

In Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, interim head coach Bill Callahan will go back to Case Keenum as starting quarterback, as reported by Ian Rapoport. The last time Keenum saw playing time was in Week 4 against the New York Giants, before being replaced by Dwayne Haskins in the first half.

In Week 5, Colt McCoy started his first NFL game since December’s season-ending injury. He was 18-of-27 with 119 yards passing, and threw one interception.

During Keenum’s four starts, he threw four interceptions, seven touchdown passes and averaged 242.5 passing yards per game, while completing 68.1 percent of his passes.

Keenum’s return under center all comes down to the status of his foot injury, which has caused him to miss practice time over the past two weeks while he watching practice in a walking boot.

On Monday Callahan said there’s no way Dwayne Haskins will start this Sunday, which would make Colt McCoy the backup if Keenum’s injury prevents him from starting.