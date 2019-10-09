Chowan University increases campus security following armed robbery, shooting

MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Chowan University is taking steps to make campus safer after a recent string of violent incidents.

Less than a week apart, the campus experienced a shooting and an armed robbery.

The university statement said three Chowan students reported that they were robbed of cell phones and a debit card near Dunn Hall. They said one of the three suspects had a firearm.

An alert went out to students and university officials said no one was injured, but a shelter in place lasted from 10:08 p.m. to 11:54 p.m.

A week earlier there was a shooting on the other side of campus at Whites Crossing student housing.

According to the University, officers responded after a report of shots fired. In a release to students and parents, the University said, “To our knowledge, no students were injured on campus. However, two students were injured off-campus and were treated and released from area medical facilities.”

Now the University is taking action for students’ safety.

Administration held a Campus Safety Forum on September 29th and announced temporary changes for certain residence halls.

They shared with News 3,