Three students report being robbed at gunpoint on Chowan University campus

MURFREESBORO, N.C. – A parent shared an email that was sent from Chowan University officials detailing a robbery that happened on campus Saturday.

The email said three Chowan students reported that they were robbed of cell phones and a debit card near Dunn Hall. They said one of the three suspects had a firearm.

After the incident the students said they walked back to their residence in Parker Hall and called police.

An alert went out to students and officials said no one was injured, according to the email.

A shelter in place notice was put in place at 10:08 p.m., and was lifted at 11:54 p.m. after the email said a complete sweep of campus was done.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

If you have any information that can help authorities call Chowan University Campus Police at 252-398-1234.