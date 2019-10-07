‘Remember My Name’ vigil honors local victims and survivors of domestic violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Each year, local domestic and sexual violence agencies across Hampton Roads unite to remember those who have lost their life to domestic violence and honor our survivors.

This year is no different.

On Monday night, community members will gather for the annual Remember My Name Walk and Vigil.

The memorial comes after multiple people in Hampton Roads have lost their lives at the hands of domestic violence.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in three women and one in seven men have experienced a serious physical assault from an intimate partner. Domestic violence is the number one leading cause of injury to women between the ages of 15-44 in the United States – more than car accidents, muggings and rapes combined.

Organizers said there will be a special tribute to victims from Hampton and Newport News who lost their lives to domestic violence in 2018 and 2019. This event will engage, educate and inspire community members to help end domestic violence in Hampton Roads.

There is no charge for this event and all are welcome to attend.

The vigil will take place October 7 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News.