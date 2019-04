NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

According to police, the call came in at 4:59 p.m. When crews arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m. She has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information at this time.

