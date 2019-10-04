Tickets now on sale for Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk

NORFOLK, Va. – Tickets for the Norfolk Botanical Garden’s annual Million Bulb Walk went on sale Tuesday.

The walk will open to the public November 8, and will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 14. More than a million holiday lights line the mile-long event route, which is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices.

After the walk ends, garden guests will be able to drive through the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights beginning December 15. The drive will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night until December 31.

Last year, the Million Bulb Walk placed second in a national contest for the best botanical garden holiday lights in the United States.

Tickets are $18 for non-members, $16 for military personnel, $14 for members, $10 for children ages 3 to 17 and free for children 2 and younger. To purchase tickets or learn more about the Million Bulb Walk, click here.