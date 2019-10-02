Rays infielder, Hampton Roads product Brandon Lowe brings great stats & superstition into AL Wild Card Game

OAKLAND, Calif. – Just a month ago, Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe was placed on the 60-day injured list and he was expected to be out for the remainder of the 2019 MLB season.

After recovering much quicker than anticipated, the Hampton Roads product returned to the roster less than two weeks ago and now competes in Wednesday night’s American League Wild Card game.

Lowe enters Wednesday’s matchup against the Athletics with a .270 average, 51 RBI and 17 home runs. He also brings with him a unique superstition.

Applesauce.

Lowe needs to have applesauce on hand every game.

The superstition started last season in Triple A.

“I started out kind of slow, and got to the field one day and there were applesauces in the fridge, so I looked at it and thought, ‘Man, I haven’t had applesauce in forever,'” Lowe said. “I ate an applesauce, ended up having two hits that day, or something like that. Said, well I need to keep that up and ended up going on a pretty hot streak.

“Got up up here [to the bigs] and struggled a little bit. Went on the road, came back, got some applesauce and started to well again, so I was like it’s gotta be the applesauce.”

Since then, he’s always had applesauce available to him.

“We have a very good nutritionist with us and that’s one of the things that gets packed along a lot,” Lowe said. “Thankfully I’ve always had that.”

Lowe and the Rays take on the Athletics Wednesday night at 8 p.m., and the winner goes on to play the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.