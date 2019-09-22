Nansemond River High School alum, Rays infielder Brandon Lowe returns from injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. – After suffering a leg injury while on a rehab assignment on August 22nd, it was expected that Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe would be out for the remainder of the 2019 MLB season.

On Sunday, the Nansemond River High School product made an early return when the Rays activated him from the 60-day injured list. In Tampa’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox he played second base and hit fifth, going 1-for-3.

Lowe returns at a crucial point in the season, as the Rays currently have a one-game lead over the Cleveland Indians for the second AL Wild Card spot.

He was one of the most productive members of the roster before his injury. Heading into the All-Star Game, which Lowe was selected to play in, he had a .276 average, 16 home runs and 40 RBI in 279 at bats.

At the beginning of the season he was voted April’s American League Rookie of the Month by Major League Baseball, becoming the sixth Rays player in team history to earn Rookie of the Month honors.

Lowe was drafted by the Rays in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Maryland.