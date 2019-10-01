City council approves resolution to use money from Norfolk casino to improve two local schools

Posted 8:36 pm, October 1, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – In a special meeting Tuesday night, city council members voted to approve a resolution for capital improvement projects at two local high schools should the proposed casino in Norfolk be built.

This conceptual rendering of the proposed Norfolk casino may not reflect final design.

Booker T. Washington and Maury High Schools would become the first priority for spending money made from the development of the casino, if and when it is received.

On September 24, the council voted 7-1 in favor of a deal with the Pamunkey Native American Tribe to build a casino near Harbor Park. All council members except councilwoman Andria McClellan voted in favor of the plan.

Monday, the Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer emailed News 3 saying one of the next steps in the casino is to decide how much money the tribe will spend on it.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.