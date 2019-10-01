Attending the Virginia Children’s Festival? Help break the world record for largest ‘Baby Shark’ dance party

NORFOLK, Va. – Parents, now’s your chance to put all those hours of being your child’s personal DJ to good use.

During the 31st Annual Virginia Children’s Festival at Norfolk’s Town Point Park this Saturday, October 5, Norfolk Festevents and festival-goers will try to break the Guinness World Record for most people participating in a “Baby Shark” dance party in one place.

The Hurrah Players will orchestrate the dance party twice during the festival on the WHRO Public Media Lights! Camera! Action! Stage at the park. The first performance is scheduled for 11:50 a.m., and the second will take place at 2:15 p.m.

Guests of all ages – yes, that means you, too, parents – are encouraged to wear their favorite “Baby Shark”-inspired attire for the two performances.

The current world record was set by the K-Days Music Festival in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on July 21. It featured more than 1,000 participants.

Related: ‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into an animated series, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Tickets to the 31st Annual Virginia Children’s Festival are $5 for all ages and can be purchased by clicking here. Children ages 1 and under get in free.

Click here for more information.