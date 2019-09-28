31st Annual Virginia Children’s Festival returns to Town Point Park on October 5

NORFOLK, Va. – Come out and celebrate the Virginia Children’s Festival’s 31st birthday!

The 31st Annual Virginia Children’s Festival will return to Norfolk’s Town Point Park on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 100 fun, creative and interactive activities will be incorporated into this year’s theme of “Under the Sea.” Activities include storytelling, hands-on workshops, educational displays, cultural experiences, arts and crafts, military demonstrations, costumed characters and more.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Norfolk Mermaid, the festival will feature two live mermaids, the costumed cast of “The Little Mermaid” and mermaid-themed arts, crafts and apparel.

The festival will be organized into separate aquatic-themed zones, with each zone offering a unique educational experience.

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats, WHRO’s Mr. Steve with special guest Skye Zentz and the Hurrah Players will headline this year’s live performances.

Tickets are $5 for all ages. Infants age one and under get in free. Click here to purchase.

Below is the complete list of entertainment at the 31st Annual Virginia Children’s Festival:

Stage, Activity & Storytelling Schedule

WHRO Public Media Lights! Camera! Action! Stage

10:15 a.m. NEW! Hurrah Players present The Little Mermaid

11:00 a.m. NEW! WHRO Public Media presents GreenBeats with Skye Zentz and Steve Songs

11:50 a.m. Baby Shark Dance!

12:00 p.m. NEW! Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

12:45 p.m. NEW! Hurrah Players present The Little Mermaid

1:30 p.m. NEW! WHRO Public Media Presents Steve Songs with special guest Skye Zentz

2:15 p.m. Baby Shark Dance!

2:30 p.m. NEW! Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

Ready, Set, GO! Stage

10:10 a.m. AOM Suzuki Strings Program

10:40 a.m. Ballet Virginia

11:10 a.m. Todd Rosenlieb Dance

12:10 p.m. Little Gym Jets

12:40 p.m. Evelyn Ott School of Dance

1:10 p.m. NEW! Zumba Kids with Tanecia & Tamerah

1:45 p.m. BellA Dance

2:15 p.m. Mad Science of Hampton Roads – Interactive Science Show

Mid-Autumn Moon Stage

10:30 a.m. NEW! Tidewater Chinese School Cucurbit Flute Performance

10:40 a.m. Tidewater Chinese School Band Performance

11:00 a.m. NEW! Er Hu by Tidewater Chinese School

11:15 a.m. NEW! Tidewater Chinese School Zither Ensemble

11:30 a.m. NEW! Tidewater Chinese School Zither Solo

11:45 a.m. NEW! Chinese Kungfu by Confucius Center Institute at ODU

12:00 p.m. NEW! Vocal Solo by Confucius Center Institute at ODU

1:30 p.m. Jow Ga Kung Fu Martial Arts Demo

2:00 p.m. Jow Ga Kung Fu Chinese Lion Dance Performance

Pirate’s Den School for Pirates with the Defiant Crew:

11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.

Lemonade Ripple Book Nook:

10:00 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m.

Back Bay Mermaid Book Nook:

10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:00 p.m.

NEW! REACH Book Nook with Florenza Lee:

11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

NEW! Storytime with Mermaid Bryn:

10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Education Station

Make your own tiara, visit the costumed dancers’ dance shoe petting zoo, and enjoy performances with Ballet Virginia .

. Performances by Evelyn Ott School of Dance .

. Enjoy performances by BellA Dance .

. NEW! Zumba demos and performances by Zumba Kids with Tanecia & Tamerah !

Zumba demos and performances by ! Watch performances by Todd Rosenlieb Dance Center and VBT professional dancers along with youth performers and visit their booth to win free tickets to this weekend’s “Stories for the Young” production!

and VBT professional dancers along with youth performers and visit their booth to win free tickets to this weekend’s “Stories for the Young” production! Go crazy with science at the Mad Science of Hampton Roads tent doing hands on experiments with chemical reactions, dry ice and electricity!

tent doing hands on experiments with chemical reactions, dry ice and electricity! The Brain Balance Center will stimulate brain development through fun creative movement stations.

will stimulate brain development through fun creative movement stations. Pirates from the Defiant Crew! Learn about a pirates’ life at their School for Pirates!

Learn about a pirates’ life at their School for Pirates! Stay up to date with the The Virginian-Pilot, the #1 news source for Hampton Roads.

the #1 news source for Hampton Roads. The Norfolk Public Library is back by popular demand … crafts, costume meet and greets with Pete the Cat, and the Bookmobile!

is back by popular demand … crafts, costume meet and greets with Pete the Cat, and the Bookmobile! Stop by WHRO Public Media’s PBS Kid’s Village to meet Super Why and Jet from Sid the Science Kid & have fun at their interactive environmental station!

PBS Kid’s Village to meet Super Why and Jet from Sid the Science Kid & have fun at their interactive environmental station! NEW! Visit GEICO to learn about safe driving to protect you and your family on the road.

Visit to learn about safe driving to protect you and your family on the road. Join ODU Physics and check out a hands-on interactive physics lab.

and check out a hands-on interactive physics lab. Enjoy a wooden craft project with the Tidewater Council, Boy Scouts of America !

! NEW! Stop by the VA 529 booth to learn how you can financially plan for your child’s college career.

Stop by the booth to learn how you can financially plan for your child’s college career. Plant, tree or flower? Name that smell with the VCE Norfolk Master Gardeners !

! NEW! Learn about car seat safety and participate in a raffle for a car seat with CHKD Trauma Services, Nursing Services & Therapy Services.

Learn about car seat safety and participate in a raffle for a car seat with NEW! Join CHKD Respiratory Therapy for asthma education and an interactive “Test your lung strength” game.

Join for asthma education and an interactive “Test your lung strength” game. NEW! Make your mermaid headband or pirate bandana at the Kids Art and Crafts Tent .

Make your mermaid headband or pirate bandana at the . NEW! Learn to cook with Now You’re Cooking Culinary Studio –offering culinary demonstrations all day long!

Learn to cook with –offering culinary demonstrations all day long! Giant Lawn Games !

! NEW! Chalk the Walk! Draw a picture of your favorite sea creature on the walkways of Town Point Park help decorate the park with your spark!

The Fun Zone

Quench your thirst and learn about doing something sweet from your friends at the Foundation for Community Betterment. Listen to stories at the Lemonade Ripple Book Nook .

. Super Market Sweep! Shop for breakfast lunch and dinner at the play grocery store.

Shop for breakfast lunch and dinner at the play grocery store. Check out Hot 100 , Virginia’s hit music channel.

, Virginia’s hit music channel. NEW! Craft away with LemonDrop Makery!

Craft away with NEW! Listen to music that makes you feel good from today and back in the day with Movin 107.7.

Listen to music that makes you feel good from today and back in the day with Meet a professional dancer and make your own nutcracker craft with the Richmond Ballet !

! NEW! Make and take a bookmark at REACH and enjoy story time with Children’s author Florenza Lee!

Discovery Dock

Visit with the fairest Real Fairy Tale Party princesses in all the land.

princesses in all the land. Explore the world of plants with the Norfolk Botanical Garden !

! Learn about your future as a Monarch at ODU.edu, and be on the lookout for Old Dominion University’s Big Blue!

Big Blue! Get moving with The Little Gym ! Performances at the Ready, Set, GO! Stage.

! Performances at the Ready, Set, GO! Stage. Play Doh Island Imagination Station !

! Legoland ! Put your creative thinking cap on and build a structure with thousands of Legos.

! Put your creative thinking cap on and build a structure with thousands of Legos. Play a plinko game and make a friend with the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast .

. NEW! Stop by the Under the Sea Coloring Station where you can meet Hurrah Player’s sea creatures, color a life-size mermaid, and learn the baby shark dance!

Stop by the where you can meet sea creatures, color a life-size mermaid, and learn the baby shark dance! Grab a seat, meet a mermaid and hear a story read at the Back Bay Mermaid Book Nook !

! Teddy Bear Tea – Have a picnic in the park with your favorite teddy!

– Have a picnic in the park with your favorite teddy! Set up camp, dress up, and imagine at the Little Soldiers tent.

tent. Dress up like royalty in the Princess Pavilion.

NEW! If you’re looking for spiritual enrichment programs for your entire family, take a moment to speak with the representatives of The Mount.

Cultural Coast

Visit with the Confucius Center Institute at ODU and practice your calligraphy!

and practice your calligraphy! NEW! Learn about oriental brush painting with Blue Heron Chapter, Sumi-e Society of America.

Learn about oriental brush painting with Learn Chinese and enjoy performances with the Tidewater Chinese School!

Brush up on your martial arts and learn about the traditional Chinese Dragon dance with Jow Ga Kung Fu .

. Enjoy performances on the International Stage by the Eastern Virginia Chinese American Association !

! NEW! Norwegian crafts, coloring pages and more with Sons of Norway !

Norwegian crafts, coloring pages and more with ! See and learn about traditional Chinese artifacts with First Chinese Baptist Church.

Brush up on your Chinese calligraphy and art with the Organization of Chinese Americans-Eastern Virginia Chapter.

River Walk

NEW! Learn about how Optima Health can provide healthy lifestyle options for you and your family.

Learn about how can provide healthy lifestyle options for you and your family. NEW! Brush up on your biofacts and spin a prize wheel with the Virginia Zoo !

Brush up on your biofacts and spin a prize wheel with the ! NEW! Learn about hurricane preparedness and weather safety with JES .

Learn about hurricane preparedness and weather safety with . Go fishing for rubber duckies with CHIP of South Hampton Roads!

Let your imagination soar with the Children’s Museum of Virginia!

Play a recycling drop game with Hampton Roads Recycling Perks.

Check out the sound of now with 94.9, The Point Radio Station.

NEW! You work hard for your money, let ABNB Federal Credit Union teach you how to save and invest!

You work hard for your money, let teach you how to save and invest! NEW! Let Anthem help you find the health insurance plan which best suits your household’s needs.

Friendship Beach

Gear up for a family road trip with Southern Auto Group !

! NEW! State Farm is here to educate you on a variety of life, auto, homeowners, and renters insurance plans that fit your family’s budget.

is here to educate you on a variety of life, auto, homeowners, and renters insurance plans that fit your family’s budget. NEW! Visit the IBM booth where you can get a free tattoo and learn to code by turning your initials into a key ring!

Visit the booth where you can get a free tattoo and learn to code by turning your initials into a key ring! NEW! Let out your wild side with the Virginia Living Museum !

Let out your wild side with the ! NEW! For wireless family plans with great coverage, Metro PCS is available to get you started today.

For wireless family plans with great coverage, is available to get you started today. NEW! Stop by and meet your favorite mascot, Salty, and try on hockey gear with the Norfolk Admirals!

Stop by and meet your favorite mascot, Salty, and try on hockey gear with the Town Point Train Depot … CHOO CHOO!! Take a ride on the Town Point Express ($)

… CHOO CHOO!! Take a ride on the Town Point Express ($) NEW! Make your favorite balloon sea creature animal with Dilly Dally Clowns !

Make your favorite balloon sea creature animal with ! Enjoy free sea-worthy face painting with Funny Faces by Julie !

! NEW! Storytime with Mermaid Bryn!

Toddler Town

Toys and tikes galore in a gated area for our younger festival guests! Climb, jump, run & skip in this festival playground in the Festival Baby Ball Pits! To enter, toddlers must be 3ft tall or shorter. Here you will find Gymboree.

NEW! Stop in for a hot slice with Pizza Hut!

TowneBank Fountain Park

NEW! Touch a Boat- Experience up close & personal views of all your favorite sea crafts!

Experience up close & personal views of all your favorite sea crafts! NEW! Let your energy SOAR in Inflatable Land!

VCF Costumed Characters

Andy the Octopus

Ariel

Back Bay Mermaid

Bryn the Mermaid

Cinderella

Defiant Crew Pirates

The Little Mermaid Cast

Moana

Mr. Steve of WHRO

Pete the Cat

Rapunzel

Sandy the Sea Turtle

Sid the Science Kid

Star Wars Storm Troopers

Super Why

VCF Food Vendors

Cogan’s Pizza

Deep Fried Kettle Corn

Grace & Sarah American Cuisine

Grapevine Greek Food

Hawaiian Sno

Kraffles Krazy Waffles

Pollard’s Food Truck

Seafoam Cotton Candy

Spud’s American Cuisine

VCF Retail Vendors

The Bear Necessities

Usborne Books

Whimsical Wonderhaven

Click here for more information.