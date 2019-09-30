× Virginia Beach Police called about drunk man at restaurant then arrested him for bank robbery

Virginia Beach, Va. – Back on August 31 Virginia Beach Police got a call about a hold up at the Fulton Bank on the 1600 block of Laskin Road.

Police talked to employees who said the place at been robbed and the suspect took off on foot.

Court documents indicate the suspect handed the teller a bank note demanding money.

It states the teller noticed the man’s finger was bleeding under his clear gloves.

Records state the note had a red blood stain on it which looked like blood.

The technician collected the note as part of evidence, according to court documents.

Later in the day police were called to the Le Yaca restaurant on the 700 block of First Colonial Road for a report of a drunk man refusing to leave, according to the documents.

When police arrived they said they found a bag with a large amount of money inside of it and said the man was wearing clothing that matched that of the robbery suspect from earlier in the day, according to documents.

Police arrested 37-year-old Daniel Jacob Holzhaeuser and took him into custody.

He was charged with robbery of a bank and financial transactions proceeds from felony activity.

He is being held inside the Virginia Beach Jail without bond. He declined an interview with News 3.