Virginia Beach Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

Posted 1:34 pm, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58PM, August 31, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department said it arrested a suspect following a robbery at the Fulton Bank located at 1616 Laskin Road Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 10:39 a.m. When police arrived, they confirmed with employees that a robbery had taken place.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

