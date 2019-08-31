Virginia Beach Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department said it arrested a suspect following a robbery at the Fulton Bank located at 1616 Laskin Road Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 10:39 a.m. When police arrived, they confirmed with employees that a robbery had taken place.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

