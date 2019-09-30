Mother speaks after Norfolk man found stabbed to death, shoved in trash container

NORFOLK, Va. – Court documents are detailing new information surrounding the brutal murder of a Norfolk man.

Alphonzo Byrd was stabbed, wrapped in a garbage bag and then shoved inside of a trash can, according to his autopsy report.

Byrd was murdered in June and Norfolk Police found his body in the trash container outside of a home on the 1200 block of Courtney Avenue.

His mother Hazel Malone said now all she has left are memories of him and a folded up mass card.

“I miss his laughter, you know, his kidding around,” she told News 3’s Erin Miller. “He was real funny and he’d keep you laughing with his corny jokes and he was a giving person – a free spirit person, you know he’d help anybody.”

On the night of his murder she said detectives showed up at her door. She said she was just inside watching television when her world collapsed.

“It was like a big hole had come in my chest, you know. I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Lakorie Keene was arrested in connection and charged with second degree murder. He remains behind bars until his trial begins in October.

Hazel said her son, Alphonzo, didn’t live in the area where his body was found so she didn’t know why he was there that night. She also said she doesn’t know Lakorie Keene, the man accused of killing him.

Almost three months to the day, Hazel said it’s like no time has passed.

Holding her sons photo she said she still feels his love, “before he would leave out the house he would say God Bless you mama, I love you – everyday.”

Hazel plans to be in court during Keene’s trial because herself and the rest of the family need answers. She said she wishes she could tell her baby one last thing, “that I love him and I miss him so and I know he’s in heaven with God and that I’ll see him one day.”

As detectives continue to investigate this incident, they encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.