Man arrested after body found stabbed to death in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives arrested a man after a body was found on Courtney Avenue on Wednesday.

Information led police to the 1200 block of Courtney Avenue, where a man’s body was found with multiple stab wounds, according to police.

42-year-old Lakorie Keene has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The victim’s identity will be released once family members have been notified.

As detectives continue to investigate this incident, they encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.