Free Oceanfront street parking extended, now begins October 1

Posted 2:26 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, September 30, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Free on-street parking at the Oceanfront has been expanded this year!

Beginning October 1 two-hour parking on Atlantic Avenue, from 6th to 38th streets is free between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The city said after last year’s successful pilot program, an additional 13 blocks of parking have been added along with an additional hour. Free parking previously concluded at 10 p.m. and stopped at 25th Street.

Designated parking spaces vary from block to block. Look for the signs and pavement markings.

Hours will adjust in November to accommodate queuing for the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile.

Free parking schedule:

  •  Between 15th and 38th streets:  11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Oct. 1 through April 1, 2020
  • Between 6th and 15th streets:
    o 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Oct. 1 through Nov. 21, 2019
    o 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, 2019 (to accommodate queuing for BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile)
    o 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Jan. 1 through April 1, 2020
